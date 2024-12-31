Bank holiday today: December 31st is the last day of the current year, 2024. People across the world are excited to bid adieu to 2024 and welcome 2025 with a bang. Schools are closed, and some offices also have a holiday today. What about banks? Are they open or closed on Tuesday, December 31?

Is December 31 a bank holiday? According to the RBI's holiday list, December 31 is a holiday for banks in the cities of Aizawl and Gangtok due to New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.

December 31: Banks will be closed in Aizawl (Mizoram), and Gangtok (Sikkim) because of New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.

Banks will also be closed in the state's cities where December 31st has been designated as a public holiday. According to media reports, several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, have proclaimed December 31,a public holiday.

January 2025 Bank Holiday The RBI has not released its official bank holiday calendar for January 2025, but banks are expected to have 13 non-working days during the month. This includes the two Saturdays and four Sundays off. Notably, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not announced its official calendar for 2025, banks nationwide are expected to be closed on January 1 for the New Year.

RBI categorises holidays into three types: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

