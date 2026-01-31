Bank holiday today? Are banks closed on fifth Saturday — 31 January; check full RBI calendar here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) follows specific calendar days for Bank holidays in a month as all Saturdays are not working days for Banks. According to RBI's guidelines, Public and private banks in all states across India remain closed on second and fourth Saturday every month, in addition to closure on all Sundays. Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, Banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month.

Since, 31 January is neither the second nor the fourth Saturday, instead it is fifth Saturday, Banks will open today and resume day-to-day operations. Hence, working professionals can complete their essential banking tasks today.

Bank holidays in February Since it's the last day of the month, curiosity round bank holidays in February is evident. In the next month banks will remain closed on the following days:

1 February — Sunday

8 February — Sunday

14 February — Second Saturday

15 February — Sunday

22 February — Sunday

28 February — Second Saturday

Mahashivratri is observed as a bank holiday in some parts of India. But this festival is falling on 15 February which is a Sunday, it is already a bank holiday.

What happens to digital Banking services on bank holidays Digital banking services remain fully functional on all days irrespective of branch operations. Customers can withdraw cash from ATMs, make payments using UPI and use the internet and mobile banking services. This implies that daily digital transactions continue without any disruption.

Budget 2026 Anticipation among different sectors of the economy is growing from the Budget tomorrow. Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman is set to table the Budget on Sunday this time, the first such Budget presentation since 1999. Last year it was presented on a Saturday, and markets had opened for trading.