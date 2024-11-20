Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on November 20 for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024?

Bank Holiday today: Voting will be held on 288 assembly seats in Maharastra for the General Assembly Elections on Wednesday. According to RBI calendar, there will be a bank holiday in the state 

Bank Holiday today: All the banks will remain closed in Maharashtra due to state assembly elections.
Maharashtra will vote today for the formation of the next state government. All the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra will vote on November 20. Those who are planning to visit their nearby bank branches for some work must check if they are open today or not.

Bank Holiday Today: Are banks closed today?

According to the Reserve Bank of India holiday list, banks will remain shut in Maharashtra on November 20 due to the Assembly General Election 2024.

There will be a bank holiday on Wednesday, November 20, in Mumbai, Belapur, Kanpur, and the Nagpur region.

Due to the digital intervention in banking services, bank customers can perform most of their financial tasks at home even without visiting a bank branch. Hence, it might be a bank holiday in Maharashtra today, but people can still access services via ATMs, digital banking, and UPI platforms.

Additionally, for urgent banking needs, online transaction will remain operational. In contrast, people can also opt for FD, RD, or any other investment option via their net banking or by logging in to their bank's official mobile application.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In Maharashtra, voting is taking place across 288 Assembly seats, with several constituencies witnessing high-stakes battles. Key leaders in contention include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, contesting from Kopri-Pachpakhadi against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Prakash Dighe, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, defending his stronghold in Nagpur South West against Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe.

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is seeking to retain the family bastion of Baramati, facing Yungendra Pawar of NCP (SP). In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction). The opposition party group, Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

