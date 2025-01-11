Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed in your city today, Saturday, January 11, 2025? Since today is the second Saturday of the month, banks nationwide will not be open. This complies with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regulations, which require banks to observe a holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
Physical branches will remain closed, although ATMs, online banking, and other digital services will continue to function. Customers who need to visit the bank physically must schedule their visit for one of the other weekdays or the next Saturday, which is the third Saturday of the month, when banks are open.
Apart from the second and third Saturdays, all banks are closed on Sundays, national holidays, and regional ones, which may vary from state to state.
January has 13 bank holidays in total, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
You must be wondering if Lohri, which is on 13 January 2025, is marked as a holiday. The answer is no; banks across the country will be working as usual on January 13.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed on Tuesday, January 14 in several regions of the nation in observance of Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Hazrat Ali's birthday.
The following countries will have banks: Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh; Hyderabad, Telangana; Itanagar; Kanpur; Ahmedabad; Bengaluru; Bhubaneswar; Chennai; Gangtok; Guwahati; and Lucknow.
January 11- Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/ Second Saturday
Banks will remain closed in Imphal, Aizwal
January 12- Sunday
January 14-Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali
Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok,Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow
January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day
Banks will remain closed in Chennai
January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal
Banks will remain closed in Chennai
January 19- Sunday
January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti
Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata
January 25- Fourth Saturday
January 26- Sunday, Republic Day
