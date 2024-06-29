Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on Saturday, June 29?

On June 29, 2024, banks will be open nationwide, except in Kohima, Nagaland, due to local elections. Online banking remains available everywhere. Also observed, National Statistics Day and the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul.

First Published06:49 AM IST
Banks in most parts of India will be open on June 29, 2024, except in Kohima, Nagaland
Banks in most parts of India will be open on June 29, 2024, except in Kohima, Nagaland

Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines banks will be open on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Generally, banks operate on the first and third Saturdays of each month, while they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Given that June has a fifth Saturday this year, banks across the country will be operational on this day.

However, there is an exception for the state of Nagaland. Specifically, banks in Kohima will observe a holiday on June 29 due to the Municipal and Town Council Elections. This localized closure aligns with the RBI's policy of designating holidays for special regional events.

The RBI categorizes bank holidays into three types: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and banks' closing of accounts. These holidays are communicated through the RBI’s official channels, including its website and notifications to banks.

Schedule of bank holiday

In most regions of India, June 29 is not a bank holiday. However, the following holidays and observances are noteworthy:

Nagaland:

Municipal & Town Council Elections: Banks in Kohima will be closed.

National Observances:

National Statistics Day: Celebrated in honor of the statistician P.C. Mahalanobis, this day acknowledges the importance of statistics in national planning and policy formulation.

Christian Observance:

Feast of Saints Peter and Paul: Observed by Christians in various regions, although it is not a public holiday nationwide.

Residents in Nagaland, particularly in Kohima, should plan their banking activities accordingly due to the local election day closure.

Digital Banking

It is crucial to note that online banking services will remain fully functional nationwide, ensuring uninterrupted access to financial services even during bank closures. Customers are encouraged to utilize digital banking platforms for their transactions to avoid any inconvenience.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook request forms. Card services also offer forms for applying for credit cards, replacing debit cards, and requesting ATM cards. Additionally, account maintenance forms include options for changing your address, adding a nominee, or closing an account. Other miscellaneous forms, such as those for setting up standing instructions, applying for a locker, or registering for internet banking, are also available.

