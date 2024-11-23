Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on Saturday, November 23, for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Results?

Bank holiday today: All banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays in India. Banks in India are also closed on national holidays and regional holidays.

Are banks closed today? Banks will remain closed today, November 23, as it is the fourth Saturday of November. The day also coincides with the announcement of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 results. Vote counting is set to begin at 8 a.m.

According to the Reserve Bank of India holiday list, all the government and private banks will remain shut throughout the country, including Maharashtra and Jharkhand, on November 23, because it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

Financial tasks that can be performed despite bank holiday today Although there is a bank holiday, customers can perform most of their financial tasks at home even without visiting a bank branch. Hence, it might be a bank holiday today, but people can still access services via ATMs, digital banking, and UPI platforms.

Additionally, for urgent banking needs, online transaction will remain operational. In contrast, people can also opt for FD, RD, or any other investment option via their net banking or by logging in to their bank's official mobile application.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections In Maharashtra, voting counting will be held across 288 Assembly seats, with several constituencies witnessing high-stakes battles. Key leaders in contention include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, contesting from Kopri-Pachpakhadi against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Prakash Dighe, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, defending his stronghold in Nagpur South West against Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe.

While Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is aiming to improve his party's performance this election, for Uddhav Thackeray, it will be a real test of his party Shiv Sena (UBT) after split. THis will be the first time when the factions of Shiv Sena and NCP will contest in state elections after split.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.