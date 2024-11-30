Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on Saturday, November 30?

Bank holiday today: As per guidelines by the Reserve Bank of India, all private and public banks across the country are usually closed on the second and the fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thus today, November 30 being the fifth Saturday of the month, banks would remain open. All banks operate on every first, third, and fifth (if applicable) Saturday unless there is a designated holiday.

Are banking operations available on all Saturdays? Irrespective of holidays, or designated Saturdays and Sundays, digital banking services are available on all days. Customers can complete most of their financial tasks from home without the need to visit a bank branch. They can access services through ATMs, digital banking, and UPI platforms.

Moreover, online transactions will continue to be available for urgent banking needs. Additionally, customers can invest in options like FD, RD, or other investment plans via net banking or by logging into their bank's official mobile app.

December bank holidays Saturday, November 30 also marks the last day of the month. In addition to the regular Saturdays, and Sundays, there are other holidays for which banks would remain closed.

Here's a look at the complete list of holidays for which banks would be closed in December:

December 3: Banks closed in Goa (Feast of St. Francis Xavier)

December 12: Banks closed in Meghalaya (Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma)

December 18: Banks closed in Meghalaya (Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham)

December 19: Banks closed in Goa (Goa Liberation Day)

December 24: Banks closed in Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya (Christmas Eve)

December 25: Banks closed nationwide (Christmas)

December 26: Banks closed in Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya (Christmas celebration)

December 27: Banks closed in Nagaland (Christmas celebration)

December 30: Banks closed in Meghalaya (U Kiang Nangbah)

December 31: Banks closed in Mizoram, Sikkim (New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong)

(Bank holidays are listed as per the inputs on RBI website)