Bank holiday today Christmas 2024: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 's list of bank holidays, banks will be closed on Wednesday, 25 December, across the country on the festive occasion of Christmas.

December 26: Banks are closed in Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland) and Shillong (Meghalaya) on account of Christmas celebrations in these states.

December 27: Due to Christmas celebrations, Kohima (Nagaland) banks are closed.

On the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, the banks are closed. Following the RBI holidays list, the extra holidays are observed.