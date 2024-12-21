Bank Holiday today: People who rely on weekends to finish their financial tasks, which require them to visit banks, must stay updated with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines for bank holidays on Saturdays. As per RBI, all private and public banks will remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with all the Sundays in a month.

Bank Holiday Today: Are banks closed today? Banks will remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. As it is the third Saturday on December 21, banks will remain open today. Additionally, no holiday has been marked on this day under RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act, which means that banks will remain open in all the regions including, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, etc.

Bank Holidays in December With upcoming festivals like Christmas, customers are likely to face inconveniences on certain holidays. As per the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed across the regions on December 25 on the occasion of Christmas. Additionally, banks will remain shut in certain regions on December 26, 27, 30, and 31.

How to identify if there is a bank holiday in your state? Those who are confused about bank holiday dates can visit the RBI's official website to check its official bank holiday calendars. People can stay updated with the latest bank-related news with Livemint. There are days when banks in some cities or regions will remain shut for certain reasons. In that case, it is better to check with your nearest bank branch orcontact any bank official of your home branch.