Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on December 25 for Christmas? All you need to know

Bank holiday today, Christmas 2025: Banks across India, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank and Central Bank, will be closed on 25 December 2025 due to Christmas holiday. The bank holiday today is a national holiday according to the RBI bank holiday calendar, which means all branches of every public and private lender will be closed for operations.

India is celebrating Christmas on 25th December, Thursday, along with the rest of the world. One of the biggest festivals across the world, Christmas is celebrated as a national holiday in India.

1 January, 2026: Banks will be closed due to New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai

2 January, 2026: Banks will be shut because of New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi

3 January, 2026: Banks will be closed because of Birthday of Hazrat Ali

12 January, 2026: Banks will be shut due to Birth Day of Swami Vivekananda

14 January, 2026: Banks will be closed due to Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu

15 January, 2026: Banks will be shut because of Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti

16 January, 2026: Banks will be closed because of Thiruvalluvar Day

17 January, 2026: Banks will be shut due to Uzhavar Thirunal

23 January, 2026: Banks will be closed due to Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja

26 January, 2026: Banks will be shut because of Republic Day