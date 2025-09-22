Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today for Navratra Sthapna on September 22? Check full schedule here

Ban holiday today: While not a pan-India holiday, all public and private banks in Jaipur, Rajasthan will be closed today, on September 22 (Monday), on account of Navratra Sthapna.

Jaipur city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, which marks the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.

Thus, in this week, banks will also remain shut on September 23 in Jammu and Srinagar, and during the weekend on September 27 and 28 (fourth Saturday and Sunday), in accordance of RBI rules.

Full bank holiday schedule — September 2025 September 18 (Thursday) — All private and public banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day which is kept in honor of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.

September 22 (Monday) — All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

September 23 (Tuesday) — All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29 (Monday) — It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

September 30 (Tuesday) — Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Sunday holidays — Across India on September 7, 14, 21, 28.

Saturday holidays — Pan-India on September 13, 27.

What to do in emergencies when banks are closed? You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.