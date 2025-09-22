Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today for Navratra Sthapna on September 22? Check full schedule here

Ban holiday today: While not a pan-India holiday, all public and private banks in Jaipur, Rajasthan will be closed today, on September 22 (Monday), on account of Navratra Sthapna.
Jaipur city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, which marks the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.
Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.
Thus, in this week, banks will also remain shut on September 23 in Jammu and Srinagar, and during the weekend on September 27 and 28 (fourth Saturday and Sunday), in accordance of RBI rules.
You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.
The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.
