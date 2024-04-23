Bank Holiday Today: Are banks closed today on April 23 for Hanuman Jayanti? Check details here
Bank holiday today April 23, 2024: There are a total of 12 days of bank closures in April 2024. The month has seen a lot of back-to-back non-working days for all banks in India due to religious festivals and the weekend holidays.
Bank Holidays in April 2024: All banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will be functioning as usual today on April 23. Since Hanuman Jayanti is not a scheduled or gazetted holiday as per the Government of India today will be a working day for all government employees, including bank staff.