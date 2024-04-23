Bank Holidays in April 2024: All banks in India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will be functioning as usual today on April 23. Since Hanuman Jayanti is not a scheduled or gazetted holiday as per the Government of India today will be a working day for all government employees, including bank staff.

Notably, banks in the country have holidays every second and fourth Saturday of the month, which means the next bank holiday this month is on April 27 and 28.

Overall, the banks in India have a total holiday count of 12 days in April 2024. And this will differ in each state as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar, for reasons like public holidays, regional holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Thus we advise customers to check with their nearest bank branches to confirm the dates.

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in April 2024

April 5 bank holiday: On account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, banks will remain shut in Telangana and Jammu

On account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, banks will remain shut in Telangana and Jammu April 9 bank holiday: Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

April 15 bank holiday: On this day, banks will suspend offline operations for customers in Assam and Himachal Pradesh due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

On this day, banks will suspend offline operations for customers in Assam and Himachal Pradesh due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day. April 16 bank holiday: On the occasion of Ram Navami, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Regular Bank Closures

Banks will be closed on the second Saturday: April 13

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday: April 27

Bank holiday on Sundays: April 7, 14, 21 and 28

Customers Can Use Online Banking Facilities, ATMs

Online banking services will continue as usual regardless of holidays or weekends. Customers can conduct their banking activities via banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for urgent transactions. However, in case of work needing bank staff assistance, it is imperative to be cognizant of the bank holiday schedule and plan visits around the non-working dates.

The central bank releases the full list of bank holidays for the year, based on factors such as national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. This is communicated by the RBI via official channels such as its website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

