Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami?

Bank holiday today: Banks across India, including private and public banks, are closed today on 2 October due to Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami. Today, 2 October is also Dasara, Durga Puja (Dasain) as well as the Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.
There is a bank holiday today at all banks in India, including SBI (State Bank of India), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and others.
Overall, there are up to 21 bank holidays in India due to several festivals and weekly offs on second and fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.
Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra are both national holidays, where banks across India remain closed.
Here is the full list of Bank Holidays in October:
If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.
Apart from this, you can use UPI services on bank holidays to send and receive money as they are functional even on these days.
