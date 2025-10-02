Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami?

Bank holiday today: Banks across India, including private and public banks, are closed today on 2 October due to Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami. Today, 2 October is also Dasara, Durga Puja (Dasain) as well as the Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

There is a bank holiday today at all banks in India, including SBI (State Bank of India), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and others.

Overall, there are up to 21 bank holidays in India due to several festivals and weekly offs on second and fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.

Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra are both national holidays, where banks across India remain closed.

Bank holidays in October: Full list Here is the full list of Bank Holidays in October:

October 1 (Wednesday) — Several cities, including Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram will observe banks closure due to Navratri End / Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami / Durga Puja (Dasain), the ninth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

October 2 (Thursday) — Bank holiday across India for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

October 3 (Friday) — Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 4 (Saturday) — Bank holiday in Gangtok for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 5 (Sunday) — Bank holiday pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 6 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Agartala and Kolkata for Lakshmi Puja.

October 7 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Shimla for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima.

October 10 (Friday) — Bank holiday in Shimla for Karva Chauth.

October 11 (Saturday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for second Saturday weekly off.

October 12 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 18 (Saturday) — Bank holiday in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.

October 19 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 20 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijaywada for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja.

October 21 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja.

October 22 (Wednesday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla, for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).

October 23 (Thursday) — Bank holiday in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba.

October 25 (Saturday) — Banks will be shut pan-India for fourth Saturday weekly off.

October 26 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

October 27 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi, for Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31 (Friday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday. Bank holiday: What to do during emergencies? If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.