Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today on Saturday, April 19? Find here

Bank holiday today: The Saturday sandwiched between two holidays – Good Friday and Easter – is here, and so is the confusion about whether banks will remain shut or open today, i.e. April 19.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandate, banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Hence, there will be no long weekend for the bankers as the banks will remain open today, April 19, as it is the third Saturday of the month, and is not a festival.

Upcoming bank holiday in April According to the RBI website, the next designated bank holiday is Saturday, April 26, which will be the fourth Saturday of the month, along with the Gauri Puja holiday.

In total, there are 13 designated bank holidays in April, including the Saturday offs for the current month.

List of Bank Holidays in April 2025 April 1: Holiday for Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul.

April 5: Holiday for Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Only in Hyderabad - Telangana)

April 7: Holiday for Shad Suk Mynsiem (Only in Shillong)

April 10: Holiday for Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti

April 14: Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, along with various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, and more.

April 15: Holiday for Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu (Banks will remain closed for services in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh to observe these state-specific festivals.)

April 18: Holiday for Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. (Banks will remain closed for services in states including Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.)

April 26: All public and private banks in India will be closed on the fourth Saturday of the month, and on account of Gauri Puja.

April 29: Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu. (Banks will remain closed for services in Himachal Pradesh.)

April 30: Basava Jayanti, honouring Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, and Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for wealth and prosperity. (Banks will be closed in Karnataka and other states.)

Will ATMs & Online Banking work on holidays? ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions will remain operational even during bank holidays unless a bank sends specific notifications regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.

The Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes, and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the bank holidays.