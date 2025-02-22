Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today on Saturday, February 22? Find here

Bank holiday today: The weekend is here, and so is the confusion about whether banks will remain shut or open today, i.e. Saturday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated bank holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Hence, banks will remain closed today, February 20, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.
It will be a holiday for all banks, including private, public sector, and cooperatives. There was a bank holiday in some states on February 19 on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Banks were open last Saturday as it was the month's third week.
Banks will remain shut on the occasion of Mahashivratri and Losar in some states. As per RBI's bank holiday calendar, banks will remain shut in these bank regions: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram on February 26, due to Mahashivratri.
Banks will be closed in the Gangtok region on February 28 on the account of Losar.
For those people who visit banks frequently to carry out their financial tasks, it is convenient to rely on RBI's official website to check bank holidays. Another way to stay updated with bank-related news is with Livemint. In some cases banks in some cities or regions will remain shut for certain reasons. In such cases it is better to check with your nearest bank branch about bank holiday. People can also contact any bank official at their home branch or call customer care.
Even if it's a bank holiday today, you can carry out most of your financial tasks, including transactions, opening a fixed deposit or recurring deposit, applying for a demand draft, etc., with the help of online banking. People can avail themselves of this option to complete most of their financial tasks.