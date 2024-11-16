Bank holiday today: Are banks open on Saturday, November 16? Check here

Banks in India adhere to a holiday schedule set by the RBI, closing on Sundays and specific Saturdays. On November 18, banks in Karnataka will be closed for Kanakadasa Jayanti, while on November 23, Meghalaya banks will close for Seng Kutsnem

Livemint
Updated16 Nov 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Bank holiday today: RBI categorises holidays into three types.
Bank holiday today: RBI categorises holidays into three types.(Bloomberg)

Banks across India follow a holiday schedule determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They remain closed on Sundays, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday every month. Since today, 16 November, is the third Saturday, banks will remain open for business as usual.

Upcoming bank holidays in November 2024

November 17 ( Sunday): Sunday

November 18 ( Monday): All the banks will remain closed in Karnataka on Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23 ( Saturday): In Meghalaya, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Seng Kutsnem. Also, 23 November is the fourth Saturday.

November 24 ( Sunday): Sunday

RBI categorises holidays into three types: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Also Read | Bank holidays this week and next: Banks shut on November 15 and 17. See details

Bank holidays and impact on customers


Bank holidays can impact customers in several ways, depending on the nature of the holiday and the services affected.

On bank holidays, physical branches are typically closed, which means customers cannot visit the branch for in-person services such as account inquiries, cash deposits, loan processing, or meeting with bank representatives.

Transactions like fund transfers, cheque clearances, and other manual processes may be delayed if they require processing on the holiday. While many digital transactions are processed immediately, those that need human intervention or are processed through specific clearing systems may be postponed.

In observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, banks across several Indian states will be closed on Friday, November 15, 2024. The annual celebration, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak, the revered founder of Sikhism. Coinciding with Kartika Purnima, this holiday is a significant cultural and spiritual event observed nationwide. If you're wondering whether your local bank branch will be open, here’s a list of the states where banks will be closed.

Read all our personal finance stories here

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks open on Saturday, November 16? Check here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.000.00
      Chennai
      75,661.000.00
      Delhi
      75,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.