Pongal, Makar Sankranti 2025: Banks will be closed Today, Tuesday, January 14, in some parts of the country on account of Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu and the Birthday of Hazrat Ali, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

Pongal, Makar Sankranti 2025: Why are banks closed today? Makar Sankranti Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrated across India as the new agricultural cycle begins and winter ends.

Uttarayana Uttarayana is mainly celebrated in Gujarat. This festival signifies the northward movement of the Sun. The name Uttarayana is derived from the Sanskrit terms "uttaram" (north) and "ayanam" (movement).

Pongal Pongal is a four-day harvest festival celebrated in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. Devotees express gratitude towards the Sun, Mother Nature, and farm animals for the harvest.

Maghe Sankranti Another name for Makar Sankranti, Maghe Sankranti, is celebrated in places such as Sikkim and Nepal to mark the harvest season.

Magh Bihu The harvest festival of Assam is Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghar Domahi.

Birthday of Hazrat Ali The birthday of Hazrat Ali is observed on the 13th day of Rajab in the Islamic calendar. In 2025, this day will be celebrated on January 14. Hazrat Ali is the fourth Caliph of Islam and the first Imam of Shia Islam. He is known for contributing to Islamic governance, philosophy, and spirituality.

Makar Sankranti 2025: Where to check bank holidays? Bank holidays vary across the country and between states. Customers should check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

The list of holidays is mentioned in the annual holiday calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are not available during such holidays.