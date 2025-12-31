Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 31 December for New Year's Eve? Check inside

Bank holiday today, 31 December: All banks, including public and private banks, in Manipur and Mizoram will remain closed on Wednesday, 31 December, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday calendar.
The RBI releases a bank holiday calendar every year, according to which banks close their branches on national holidays, festivals, and other designated days.
Why is there a bank holiday today?
While there is a bank holiday in Mizoram for New Year's Eve celebrations, banks in Manipur will be closed due to Imoinu Iratpa — a Manipuri festival.
Banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, will observe a holiday in Manipur and Mizoram.
However, there is no bank holiday on 31 December in other parts of India. All banks will remain open today in those states and UTs, as bank holidays vary from region to region unless it's a national holiday or a weekend.
When is the next bank holiday?
The next bank holiday is on Thursday, 1 January 2026. Banks will be closed tomorrow in many states, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, for New Year's Day and Gaan-Ngai.
Bank holidays in January
There are up to 16 bank holidays in January 2026. Here is the full list of bank holidays next month.
- 1 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland due to New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai.
- 2 January – Banks will be closed in Mizoram and Kerala due to the New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi.
- 3 January – Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh due to the Birthday of Hazrat Ali.
- 12 January – Banks in West Bengal will be closed in observance of Swami Vivekananda's birthday.
- 14 January – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.
- 15 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim due to Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti.
- 16 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed in observance of Thiruvalluvar Day.
- 17 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed due to Uzhavar Thirunal.
- 23 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura due to the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami.
- 26 January – Banks will be closed across all states and Union Territories of India due to Republic Day.
The remaining six bank holidays fall on weekends — specifically, the second and fourth Saturdays and all four Sundays.