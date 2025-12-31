Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 31 December for New Year's Eve? Check inside

Bank holiday today, 31 December: All banks, including public and private banks, in Manipur and Mizoram will remain closed on Wednesday, 31 December, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday calendar.

The RBI releases a bank holiday calendar every year, according to which banks close their branches on national holidays, festivals, and other designated days.

Why is there a bank holiday today? While there is a bank holiday in Mizoram for New Year's Eve celebrations, banks in Manipur will be closed due to Imoinu Iratpa — a Manipuri festival.

Banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, will observe a holiday in Manipur and Mizoram.

However, there is no bank holiday on 31 December in other parts of India. All banks will remain open today in those states and UTs, as bank holidays vary from region to region unless it's a national holiday or a weekend.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday is on Thursday, 1 January 2026. Banks will be closed tomorrow in many states, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, for New Year's Day and Gaan-Ngai.

Bank holidays in January There are up to 16 bank holidays in January 2026. Here is the full list of bank holidays next month.