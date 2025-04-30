Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on April 30 for Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks in Bengaluru will be closed on April 30 for Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya, as per RBI guidelines. Basava Jayanti celebrates the birth of philosopher Basavanna, while Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for new ventures and investments.

Riya R Alex
Published30 Apr 2025, 06:41 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Banks in Bengaluru will be closed on Wednesday, April 30.
Bank holiday today: Banks in Bengaluru will be closed on Wednesday, April 30.

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 30, for Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Bank holiday on Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya

The RBI has designated a bank holiday across Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 30, on account of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. Basava Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of the 12th-century philosopher, poet, and social reformer Basavanna. This festival is mainly celebrated by Lingayats, especially in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the third day of the month of Vaishakha. On this day, it is believed that starting a new venture or investment, particularly purchasing gold, brings prosperity and good luck.

 

Also Read | Bank holidays next week: Check for Akshaya Tritiya, Labour Day schedule here

Bank holiday on festivals

Bank holidays vary across the country according to different states based on regional and national festivals. In addition to festivals, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Hence, customers should check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

Where to check bank holidays?

To check whether banks are open or closed on a given day, customers must thoroughly visit RBI’s official channels, which are the website and bank notifications.

 

Also Read | IndusInd Bank CEO Kathpalia resigns amid management shakeup

Services available on a bank holiday

Customers can access online banking services across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

 

Also Read | CBI to probe banker-builder ties over subvention schemes

Bank holidays in April 2025

In the month of April, banks were scheduled to remain closed for nine days in various regions of the country, excluding weekends.

April 1 (Tuesday) – Banks' Yearly Account Closing and Sarhul, a tribal festival in Jharkhand, marking the beginning of the new year.

April 5 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 10 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti and various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.

April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.

April 18 (Friday)— Good Friday

April 21 (Monday) – Banks were closed in Tripura for Garia Puja.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti

April 30 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on April 30 for Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya? Check here
MoreLess
First Published:30 Apr 2025, 06:41 AM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.