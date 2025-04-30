Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on April 30 for Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 30, for Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Bank holiday on Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya The RBI has designated a bank holiday across Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 30, on account of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. Basava Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of the 12th-century philosopher, poet, and social reformer Basavanna. This festival is mainly celebrated by Lingayats, especially in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the third day of the month of Vaishakha. On this day, it is believed that starting a new venture or investment, particularly purchasing gold, brings prosperity and good luck.

Bank holiday on festivals Bank holidays vary across the country according to different states based on regional and national festivals. In addition to festivals, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Hence, customers should check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

Where to check bank holidays? To check whether banks are open or closed on a given day, customers must thoroughly visit RBI’s official channels, which are the website and bank notifications.

Services available on a bank holiday Customers can access online banking services across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Bank holidays in April 2025 In the month of April, banks were scheduled to remain closed for nine days in various regions of the country, excluding weekends.

April 1 (Tuesday) – Banks' Yearly Account Closing and Sarhul, a tribal festival in Jharkhand, marking the beginning of the new year.

April 5 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 10 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti and various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.

April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.

April 18 (Friday)— Good Friday

April 21 (Monday) – Banks were closed in Tripura for Garia Puja.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti