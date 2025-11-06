Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed in Bihar for phase 1 voting on November 6? Check all states here

Bank holiday today: On Thursday, November 6, banks in Bihar and Meghalaya will be closed for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections and Nongkrem dance, respectively, according to the Reserve Bank of India's region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal 2025-26.

Bank holiday for Bihar Assembly elections The Legislative Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be conducted in two phases to elect 243 members in the state assembly. Polling for the first phase, covering 121 seats, will be held today. Voting for the second phase, covering 122 seats, is scheduled for 11 November. The results will be announced on 14 November.

Bank holiday for Nongkrem dance The Nongkrem Dance is a five-day religious celebration held by the Khasi tribe in Meghalaya to honour the Goddess Ka Blei Synshar for a bountiful harvest and prosperity. The festival features detailed rituals, sacrifices, and traditional dances performed by men and women, both dressed in vibrant traditional clothing. The main attraction features a dance performance by young women and men.

When are banks closed? The RBI declares a bank holiday in various parts of the country to observe national, religious, and regional events. Apart from festivities, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

When are banks closed next? Banks in Meghalaya will be closed tomorrow, August 7, for the Wangala festival, celebrated by the Garo tribe to honour the Sun God. Notably, banks in Meghalaya will be closed for two consecutive days for both the Nongkrem dance and the Wangala festival.

Bank holidays in November 2025 Banks are scheduled to be closed for five days in the month of November, excluding weekends. Some of the bank closures for this month include Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima.

What banking services are available on a bank holiday? Notably, online banking services will most likely be available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.