Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed in Bihar for phase 2 voting on November 11? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks across Bihar will remain open today, November 11, during the second phase of Legislative Assembly polls, according to the Reserve Bank of India region-wise holiday calendar.

Bank holiday for Bihar Assembly elections The Legislative Assembly elections in Bihar are being conducted in two phases to elect 243 members to the state assembly. Polling for the first phase, covering 121 seats, was held on November 6, while voting for the second phase, covering 122 seats, will be conducted today. The results will be announced on 14 November. Notably, banks across Bihar were closed on November 6 due to the first phase of polling.

When are banks closed? The RBI typically designates a bank holiday in various parts of the country to observe national, religious, and regional events. Apart from festivities, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Next bank holiday For the month of November, there are no scheduled bank holidays to mark national, religious and regional occasions. Banks will only be closed during the weekends except the third and fifth Saturdays of this month.

Bank holidays in November 2025 Banks were closed for five days in the month of November, excluding weekends. Some of the bank closures for this month include Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima.

November 1— Banks in Karnataka were closed for Kannada Rajyothsava, the day dedicated to the 1956 merger of Kannada-speaking regions to form the state of Karnataka. Banks in Dehradun remained closed for Igas-Bagwal, also known as Budhi Deepawali.

November 5 — Banks were shut for festivities such as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima in regions including Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohim.

November 6 — Banks in Shillong were closed on this day on the occasion of the Nongkrem Dance. It is a five-day Khasi festival, during which men and women perform traditional dances, and a goat sacrifice ceremony also takes place.

November 7 — Banks in Shillong were closed to observe the Wangala Festival. On this day, tribals offer sacrifices to please their main deity, Saljong or the Sun God.

November 8 — Kanakadasa Jayanthi was observed in Bengaluru, hence banks in the region remained closed. This day marks the birth anniversary of poet and social reformer Shri Kanakadasa.

What banking services are available on a bank holiday? Online banking services will likely be available nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.