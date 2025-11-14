Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, 14 November for Children's Day?

Bank holiday today: Banks across the country will remain open across the country even though India celebrates Children's Day today.

Notably, all private and public banks across Bihar will remain open today, 14 November, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar list.

Bihar Assembly elections results The results of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections will be declared today, 14 November. The polls were conducted in two phases, the first on 6 November and the second on 11 November.

The polls were conducted to elect 243 members to the state assembly. Polling for the first phase took place on 6 November, covering 121 seats, and the second on 11 November, covering 122 seats, to elect 243 members to the state assembly.

When are banks closed? Banks across India are typically closed across different parts of the country to observe and celebrate national, religious, and regional holidays.

Additionally, banks have fixed holidays designated by the Reserve Bank of India. All private and public banks are shut on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month.

When is the next bank holiday? For the month of November, there are no scheduled bank holidays to mark national, religious and regional occasions. Banks will only be closed on weekends except the third and fifth Saturdays of this month.

Bank holidays in November 2025 Banks were closed for five days in the month of November, excluding weekends. Some of the bank closures for this month were designated by the RBI in observance of occasions such as Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima.

What banking services are available on a bank holiday? Notably, online banking services will be available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.