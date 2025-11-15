Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, November 15? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks across India, except Jharkhand, are scheduled to remain open today, November 15, 2025, since it is the third Saturday of the month. Banks are typically closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month, according to the Reserve Bank of India region-wise holiday calendar (RBI) for the fiscal year 2025-26

“All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays,” RBI said.

Bank holiday in Jharkhand Banks across Jharkhand will remain closed today on the occasion of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary and State Formation Day. This day is observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, a tribute to the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, and it marks the foundation day of the state of Jharkhand. It commemorates both the birth anniversary of the Munda tribal leader, born in 1875, and the formation of Jharkhand in 2000.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday is tomorrow, November 16, 2025, as it falls on a Sunday. Notably, for the month of November, there are no upcoming bank holidays except for weekend holidays.

When does RBI designate a bank holiday? The RBI designates bank holidays in various parts of the country to mark national, religious, and regional observances. Hence, bank holidays vary across regions. In addition to festivities, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Bank holidays in November 2025 — full list Banks were scheduled to be closed for five days in the month of November, excluding weekends. Some of the bank closures for this month included Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartika Purnima.

November 1 — Banks were closed in Karnataka for Kannada Rajyothsava, the day dedicated to the 1956 merger of Kannada-speaking regions to form the state of Karnataka. Additionally, banks were closed in Dehradun as the region will celebrated Igas-Bagwal, also known as Budhi Deepawali.

November 5 — Banks were closed for festivities including Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima in regions such as Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

November 6 — Banks in Shillong were closed on the occasion of Nongkrem Dance. It is a five-day Khasi festival, during which men and women perform traditional dances, and goat sacrifice ceremony also takes place.

November 7 — All banks were shut in Shillong on this day in observance of the Wangala Festival. On this day, tribals offer sacrifices to please their main deity, Saljong or the Sun God.

November 8 — Kanakadasa Jayanthi was observed in Bengaluru, hence banks in the region were closed on this day. This day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of poet and social reformer Shri Kanakadasa.

What services are available on a bank holiday? Customers should note that banks typically offer online banking services nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. These services can be used for convenient financial transactions.