Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed in Mumbai, Maharashtra for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti? Check here

Bank holiday today: All public and private banks in Maharashtra will be closed on Thursday, February 19, as the state will observe one of its most important days — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. This day is a public holiday in Maharashtra and hence there is a bank holiday in Maharashtra today.

Since there is a bank holiday today, lenders including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB and Axis Bank will close their branches in Mumbai, Nagpur and the rest of Maharashtra. Bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India, where lenders follow the RBI bank holiday calendar that is released at the beginning of every year.

What are the typical bank holidays? Bank holidays are based on national, regional and religious observances, depending on the state of residence. The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Therefore, bank holidays vary depending on the state or area you reside in. For example, the bank holiday today in Mumbai does not mean there is a bank holiday in Delhi or Kolkata.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Maharashtra celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 February every year and the state government has designated it as a public holiday. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is regarded as an icon of Maharashtra and the whole of India, was the founder of the Maratha empire.

The day is observed to honour the birth of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was born in Pune in 1630. Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebration started in Pune and was reportedly initiated by Mahatma Phule in 1870. Later, it was promoted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1895.

Bank holidays in February Check out the state-wise full list of bank holidays in February

February 1 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 8 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 14 — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of second Saturday.

February 15 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 18 — Wednesday — Bank holiday in Gangtok, Sikkim for Losar. Celebrated by the Tibetan community, Losar literally translates to “year fresh” and is part of the New Year celebrations in the state.

February 19 — Thursday — Bank holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur in Maharashtra on occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, when people celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the greatest warriors and rulers of India and commemorate his legacy.

February 20 — Friday — Bank holiday in Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) on account of State Day / Statehood Day celebrations.

February 22 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 28 — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of fourth Saturday.

Will I be able to access online banking on bank holiday today? Online banking services remain available all thorough the year, even on bank holidays. This ensures seamless banking services on bank holidays. Customers can avail the online banking services for various purposes like UPI, money transfer, net banking, applying for online loan, requesting a chequebook and more.