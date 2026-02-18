Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 18 February? Check state-wise list

Bank Holiday Today, 18 February: All public and private sector banks will be open today on 18 February except Sikkim, where there is a bank holiday today for Losar.

Since there is a bank holiday today in Sikkim due to Losar, lenders including SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and others will remain closed in the state. However, banks will be open everywhere else in India.

How are bank holidays decided? Bank holidays in India are decided by the Reserve Bank of India, which publishes the RBI bank holiday calendar at the beginning of every year.

Bank holidays are followed as per the RBI bank holiday calendar.

The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Apart from these, banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays of every month.

Remaining bank holidays in February February 18 — Wednesday — Bank holiday in Gangtok, Sikkim for Losar, a festival celebrated by the Tibetan community.

February 19 — Thursday — There will be a bank holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur in Maharashtra on occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

February 20 — Friday — Bank holiday in Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) on account of State Day / Statehood Day celebrations.

February 22 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 28 — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of fourth Saturday.