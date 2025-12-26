Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 26th December due to Christmas celebrations? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today: Banks in several parts of India, including including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank and Central Bank, will be closed today, 26th December due to Christmas celebrations.

The bank holiday today has been decided by the Reserve Bank of India through its bank holiday calendar.

Many places of India will take part in post Christmas celebrations, which is why there is a bank holiday today on Friday, 26 December.

Bank holiday today: Where are banks closed today? Banks, including public and private lenders, are closed today in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

These states celebrate Christmas over at least three days, as it is one of the major festivals for them.

In Nagaland, banks will be closed for six days starting 23 December due to a holiday for bank employees, as well as Christmas celebrations and a weekend.

Next bank holiday in December Apart from the bank holiday today, there are four more bank holidays in India due to festivals and weekends. Check out the full list below:

27 December: Banks will be closed across India due to 4th Saturday bank holiday. A separate bank holiday is also there in Nagaland due to Christmas.

28 December: Bank holiday across India due to Sunday.

30 December: Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to the Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah.

31 December: Banks will be closed in Manipur and Mizoram on the occasion of New Year's Eve/ Imoinu Iratpa. There were a total of 14 bank holidays in December, apart from the weekend holidays. Banks usually follow regional and national holidays, according to the RBI bank holiday calendar.

When are banks usually closed? Apart from festivities and regional observances, bank holidays are also granted on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as all Sundays of the year where banks across India are closed. However, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays.

On national holidays like Independence Day, Christmas and Gandhi Jayanti, all banks across India remain shut.

What to do during bank holiday if I need to withdraw cash? If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.