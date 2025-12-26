Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 26th December due to Christmas celebrations? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today: Banks in several parts of India, including including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank and Central Bank, will be closed today, 26th December due to Christmas celebrations.
The bank holiday today has been decided by the Reserve Bank of India through its bank holiday calendar.
Many places of India will take part in post Christmas celebrations, which is why there is a bank holiday today on Friday, 26 December.
Banks, including public and private lenders, are closed today in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland.
These states celebrate Christmas over at least three days, as it is one of the major festivals for them.
In Nagaland, banks will be closed for six days starting 23 December due to a holiday for bank employees, as well as Christmas celebrations and a weekend.
Apart from the bank holiday today, there are four more bank holidays in India due to festivals and weekends. Check out the full list below:
There were a total of 14 bank holidays in December, apart from the weekend holidays. Banks usually follow regional and national holidays, according to the RBI bank holiday calendar.
Apart from festivities and regional observances, bank holidays are also granted on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as all Sundays of the year where banks across India are closed. However, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays.
On national holidays like Independence Day, Christmas and Gandhi Jayanti, all banks across India remain shut.
If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.
Apart from this, you can use UPI services on bank holidays to send and receive money as they are functional even on these days.
