Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on 3rd Saturday, February 21? Check RBI calendar here

Bank Holiday Today, February 21: All public and private sector banks will remain open today, February 21, since it is only the third Saturday of the month.

All lenders, including SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, will remain open in India.

When do banks typically close? In India, banks have fixed leaves on the second and fourth Saturdays, as per RBI bank holiday rules. Since it is the third Saturday of the month, banks will remain open on February 21.

Banks remain closed on all Sundays.

Apart from weekends, bank holidays are based on national, regional and religious observances, depending on the state of residence.

Remaining bank holidays in February Apart from the weekend holidays, there were just three bank holidays in February. Here is a list of the remaining bank holidays in February.

February 22 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 28 — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of fourth Saturday.

How are bank holidays decided? Bank holidays in India are decided by the Reserve Bank of India, which publishes the RBI bank holiday calendar at the beginning of every year.

Bank holidays are followed as per the RBI bank holiday calendar.

The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Bank holidays vary from region to region, depending on the festivals and observances. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Digital banking option is always available Even on a bank holiday, not all banking options close for customers. Digital banking services remain fully functional on all days irrespective of branch operations.