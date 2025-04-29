Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on April 29? Check here

On April 29, 2025, banks in Shimla will be closed for Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti.

Riya R Alex
Published29 Apr 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Banks in Shimla will be closed on April 29.
Bank holiday today: Banks in Shimla will be closed on April 29.(Bloomberg)

Bank holiday today: On April 29, 2025 banks in Shimla will be closed on account of Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Banks in other parts of the country will be open.

Bank holiday on Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti

Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti is a Hindu festival commemorating the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This festival falls in the Hindu month of Vaisakha, typically in April or May.

When are banks closed?

Customers must note that bank holidays vary across the country according to different states based on regional and national festivals. Apart from festivals, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Hence, customers should check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

First Published:29 Apr 2025, 10:36 AM IST
