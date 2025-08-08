Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, August 8, for Tendong Lho Rum Faat? Check here

Bank holiday today: On August 8, 2025, banks in Gangtok will be closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a festival celebrated by the Lepcha community. 

Riya R Alex
Updated8 Aug 2025, 06:54 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in Gangtok on August 8.
Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in Gangtok on August 8.(REUTERS)

Bank holiday today: On Friday, August 8, 2025, banks will be closed in Gangtok to mark Tendong Lho Rum Faat, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Tendong Lho Rum Faat 2025

Celebrated in the month of August, Tendong Lho Rum Faat is an ancient festival celebrated by the Lepcha community in Sikkim. It is observed to thank Mount Tendong for its protection and to pray for the welfare of the community. Tendong Lho Rum Faat is one of the oldest festivals of Sikkim.

Also Read | AU Small Finance Bank is first in 10 years to get banking licence

When are banks closed?

Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed during the weekends except the first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month.

Bank holidays are listed in the yearly holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. During these holidays, transactions involving such instruments are not available.

Also Read | Trump tariffs: Can bank stocks shield Indian stock market from this blow?

Next bank holiday

The upcoming bank holiday is tomorrow, 9 August 2025. On this day, banks across various parts of the country will be closed for Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between a brother and a sister.

Will you be able to access online banking services on a bank holiday?

Online banking services will be available across the country, ensuring customers can access banking functions even on bank holidays. Users can perform fund transfers via NEFT/RTGS forms, request demand drafts, and order chequebooks. Card services are available for obtaining credit, debit, and ATM cards. Additionally, various account-related forms, such as account maintenance, standing instructions setup, and locker applications, can be accessed.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, August 8, for Tendong Lho Rum Faat? Check here
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.