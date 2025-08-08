Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, August 8, for Tendong Lho Rum Faat? Check here

Bank holiday today: On Friday, August 8, 2025, banks will be closed in Gangtok to mark Tendong Lho Rum Faat, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Tendong Lho Rum Faat 2025 Celebrated in the month of August, Tendong Lho Rum Faat is an ancient festival celebrated by the Lepcha community in Sikkim. It is observed to thank Mount Tendong for its protection and to pray for the welfare of the community. Tendong Lho Rum Faat is one of the oldest festivals of Sikkim.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed during the weekends except the first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month.

Bank holidays are listed in the yearly holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. During these holidays, transactions involving such instruments are not available.

Next bank holiday The upcoming bank holiday is tomorrow, 9 August 2025. On this day, banks across various parts of the country will be closed for Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between a brother and a sister.