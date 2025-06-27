Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, June 27 for Rath Yatra? Check region-wise list here

Bank holiday today: On Friday, June 27, 2025, banks will be closed in some states to mark Rath Yatra and Kang, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Bank holiday on June 27: Region-wise list Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar and Imphal on Friday for Rath Yatra and Kang respectively, as per the RBI calendar. Notably, banks in these regions will be closed for three consecutive days, as June 28, 2025, is the fourth Saturday of the month and June 29, 2025, is a Sunday. Banks across the country are typically closed on the fourth Saturday and all Sundays, according to the RBI.

Also Read | Bank of India board approved raising ₹20,000 crore via Long Term Infra Bonds

Rath Yatra 2025 Rath Yatra is a Hindu Chariot festival, mainly linked to Lord Jagannath, a form of Vishnu. It involves a grand procession during which deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are carried on intricately decorated wooden chariots. The most renowned Rath Yatra is celebrated in Puri, Odisha, at the Jagannath Temple, drawing millions of devotees.

Kang festival 2025 The Kang festival, also called the Ratha Yatra of Manipur, is a ten-day Hindu celebration observed by the Meitei community in Manipur, mainly in July.

Also Read | Rath Yatra 2025: Jagannath Puri gears up for the grand Chariot Festival

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed during the weekends except the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.

Next bank holiday Apart from weekends, the next bank holiday is June 30, 2025. On this day, banks in Aizawl will be closed for Remna Ni, a public holiday in the state of Mizoram commemorating the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986.