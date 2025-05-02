Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, May 2, 2025 | Details here

Bank holiday today: On Friday, May 2, 2025, banks across India are scheduled to remain open according to the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar. Banks are closed in various regions of the country to observe national, regional and religious occasions. Apart from such events, banks remain closed on the second, fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of every month.
According to the RBI calendar, the next bank holiday for this month is on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Banks across the country are expected to remain closed on this day. Hence, customers must plan their visit to the bank accordingly.
Here's a list of bank holidays for the month of May, excluding weekends —
May 1 (Thursday) - Maharashtra Din and May Day (Labour Day)
Banks were closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.
May 7 (Wednesday) - Panchayat Election 2025
Banks will be closed in Gangtok.
May 9 (Friday) - Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore
Banks in Kolkata will be closed on Friday, May 9, 2025 to mark the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.
May 12 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima
Banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.
May 16 (Friday) - State Day
Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16 to observe State Day.
May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam
Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.
May 29 (Thursday) - Maharana Pratap Jayanti
Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.
Customers must visit RBI’s official channels, which are the website and bank notifications, to check whether banks in their region are open or closed on a given day.
Online banking services are typically available during bank holidays to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Additionally, services such as account maintenance forms , setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are available.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.