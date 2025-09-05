Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on Friday, September 5 for Eid-e-Milad and Onam? Check full list

Bank holiday today: Banks in several Indian cities will remain closed on Friday, September 5, in observance of Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad and Thiruvonam, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, in Mumbai, the holiday originally scheduled for September 5 has been changed to September 8 by the RBI.

RBI notified all customers on September 3 that the holiday in Mumbai has been moved from September 5 to September 8 after the Muslim community decided to hold the procession on September 8.

Bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar published by the RBI, in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Hence, transactions involving these instruments are not allowed on designated holidays.

Eid-e-Milad and Onam holiday Eid-e-Milad, or Milad-un-Nabi, commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the revered founder of Islam. It is important to note that Sunnis observe this day on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal while Shi’as mark it on the 17th day of the month.

Meanwhile, Thiruvonam is being observed, marking the final and most significant day of the Onam festival.

These holidays will be observed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Aizawl, Belapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, New Delhi, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Srinagar and Vijayawada.

Next bank holiday Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on Saturday, September 6, as the city will observe Eid-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) on this day.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances.

Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays of the month.

List of bank holidays in September 2025 September 6 — (Saturday) — Banks in Gangtok to be closed for Eid-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi).

September 8 — (Monday) — Banks in Mumbai to be closed for Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) as notified by RBI.

September 12 — (Friday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 22 — (Monday) — Banks in Jaipur to be closed for Navratra Sthapna.

September 23 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29 — (Monday) — Banks in Agartala, Gangtok and Kolkata to be closed for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30 — (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi to be closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.

Are online banking services available on a bank holiday? It is to be noted that online banking services will be available nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

