Banks in Tamil Nadu are closed today celebrated on January 15 to honour the Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. This day is part of the Pongal Festival, highlighting Tamil culture and traditions

Are banks closed or open today? Banks in Tamil Nadu will stay closed today for Thiruvalluvar Day. In other states, the banks will remain open. A bank holiday is a public holiday during which banks and financial institutions are closed for business. These holidays are typically observed to recognise significant cultural, religious, or national events. The specific dates of bank holidays can vary from state to state.

Bank holiday on January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day Thiruvalluvar Day, celebrated on January 15th, is a significant occasion in Tamil Nadu, commemorating the birth of the great Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. He is best known for his work, the Tirukkural, and his couplets, which offer wisdom on ethics, politics, love, and justice. On January 15, Tamil Nadu observes Thiruvalluvar Day as a public holiday. On leap years, though, it falls on January 16. Thiruvalluvar Day is a component of the 'Pongal Festival,' a longer festival lasting several days. On this day, banks and most government offices in Chennai will remain closed.

Although Thiruvalluvar lived more than 2,000 years ago, his art and philosophy still influence Indian culture today.

Banks will remain closed in Chennai.

Bank holiday on January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal Banks will remain closed in Chennai

Uzhavar Thirunal, celebrated on January 16th, is a harvest festival primarily observed by the farmers of Tamil Nadu. It is part of the larger Pongal festival celebrations, which mark the beginning of the harvest season. On Uzhavar Thirunal, farmers offer thanks to the Sun God for a bountiful harvest, and traditional rituals such as cooking the Pongal dish are performed. In Chennai, banks and government offices will remain closed in observance of this important festival.

January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

