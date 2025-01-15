Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on January 15 for Thiruvalluvar Day? Check here

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on January 15 for Thiruvalluvar Day? Check here

Livemint

Banks in Tamil Nadu are closed today celebrated on January 15 to honour the Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar. This day is part of the Pongal Festival, highlighting Tamil culture and traditions

Bank holiday today: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the bank holiday calendar,

Are banks closed or open today? Banks in Tamil Nadu will stay closed today for Thiruvalluvar Day. In other states, the banks will remain open. A bank holiday is a public holiday during which banks and financial institutions are closed for business. These holidays are typically observed to recognise significant cultural, religious, or national events. The specific dates of bank holidays can vary from state to state.

Bank holiday on January 15-Thiruvalluvar Day

Thiruvalluvar Day, celebrated on January 15th, is a significant occasion in Tamil Nadu, commemorating the birth of the great Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. He is best known for his work, the Tirukkural, and his couplets, which offer wisdom on ethics, politics, love, and justice. On January 15, Tamil Nadu observes Thiruvalluvar Day as a public holiday. On leap years, though, it falls on January 16. Thiruvalluvar Day is a component of the 'Pongal Festival,' a longer festival lasting several days. On this day, banks and most government offices in Chennai will remain closed.

Although Thiruvalluvar lived more than 2,000 years ago, his art and philosophy still influence Indian culture today.

Banks will remain closed in Chennai.

Bank holiday on January 16-Uzhavar Thirunal

Banks will remain closed in Chennai

Uzhavar Thirunal, celebrated on January 16th, is a harvest festival primarily observed by the farmers of Tamil Nadu. It is part of the larger Pongal festival celebrations, which mark the beginning of the harvest season. On Uzhavar Thirunal, farmers offer thanks to the Sun God for a bountiful harvest, and traditional rituals such as cooking the Pongal dish are performed. In Chennai, banks and government offices will remain closed in observance of this important festival.

Other bank holidays in January 2025

January 19- Sunday

January 23- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

January 25- Fourth Saturday

January 26- Sunday, Republic Day

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.