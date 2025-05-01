Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on May 1 for Labour Day, Maharashtra Day? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks in some parts of the country will be closed on account of Labour Day and Maharashtra Din on Thursday, May 1, 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Bank holidays across the country vary from state to state according to national, regional, and religious festivities.

Bank holiday today: Region-wise full list On Thursday, May 1, 2025, banks will remain closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Raipur and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank holiday – Labour Day May Day, or International Workers' Day, is observed worldwide, including in India, on May 1, 2025, to mark the Labour Union movement and celebrate labourers and the working class.

Also Read | Bank holidays in May 2025: Banks to remain closed on THESE days across India

Bank holiday – Maharashtra Day Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Day is celebrated to mark the formation of the state of Maharashtra from the division of the Bombay division on May 1, 1960.

Bank holidays in May 2025 Apart from May 1, 2025, banks will be closed on the following days for the month of May 2025.

May 9 (Friday) - Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

Banks in Kolkata will remain closed on Friday, May 9, 2025 to observe the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 12 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima

Banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Also Read | Latest personal loan interest rates charged by top 6 lenders in May 2025

May 16 (Friday) - State Day

Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16 to observe State Day.

May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday) - Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.