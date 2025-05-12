Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on May 12 for Buddha Purnima 2025? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed in some parts of the country on Monday, May 12, 2025, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.
The RBI has designated a bank holiday on Monday, May 12, 2025 in cities including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.
Notably, banks across the country were closed on Saturday, May 10, 2025 and Sunday, May 11, 2025, according to the RBI calendar.
Buddha Purnima celebrates the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, who attained enlightenment. This sacred festival is celebrated in South, Southeast and East Asia on a full moon day, typically in the month of April or May.
The upcoming bank holidays for May 2025 are listed below —
May 16 (Friday) - State Day
Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16 to observe State Day.
May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam
Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.
May 29 (Thursday) - Maharana Pratap Jayanti
Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.
Bank holidays vary across the country according to different states based on regional and national festivals. In addition to festivals, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Hence, customers should check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.
To check whether banks are open or closed on a given day, customers must thoroughly visit RBI’s official channels, which are the website and bank notifications.
Customers can access online banking services across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
