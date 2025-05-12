Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on May 12 for Buddha Purnima 2025? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed in some parts of the country on Monday, May 12, 2025, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

Bank holiday on Buddha Purnima 2025 The RBI has designated a bank holiday on Monday, May 12, 2025 in cities including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Notably, banks across the country were closed on Saturday, May 10, 2025 and Sunday, May 11, 2025, according to the RBI calendar.

Buddha Purnima 2025 Buddha Purnima celebrates the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, who attained enlightenment. This sacred festival is celebrated in South, Southeast and East Asia on a full moon day, typically in the month of April or May.

Next bank holidays for May 2025 The upcoming bank holidays for May 2025 are listed below —

May 16 (Friday) - State Day

Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16 to observe State Day.

May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday) - Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

When does the RBI designate a bank holiday? Bank holidays vary across the country according to different states based on regional and national festivals. In addition to festivals, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Hence, customers should check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

Where to check bank holidays? To check whether banks are open or closed on a given day, customers must thoroughly visit RBI’s official channels, which are the website and bank notifications.

What services are available on a bank holiday? Customers can access online banking services across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.