Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Monday, August 25 for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardev? Check here

Bank holiday today: On August 25, 2025, banks in Assam will be closed for Tirubhav Tithi, while those in the rest of India will remain open. A subsequent holiday is on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Published25 Aug 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in Assam on Monday, August 25, 2025, to mark Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in the state. The banks in the rest of the country are scheduled to remain open on Monday, August 25, 2025.

Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva 2025

The Tirubhav Tithi of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva commemorates the death anniversary of the saint and scholar Srimanta Sankardev. He was an Assamese polymath, poet, playwright, dancer, actor, musician, artist, social-religious reformer, and key figure of the Bhakti movement in Assam.

 

Next bank holiday

The upcoming bank holiday is on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. On this day, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada for Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha.

In addition to banks, the Indian stock market will observe a holiday on August 27, 2025 for Ganesh Chaturthi. Both the BSE and NSE will remain closed on this day.

When are banks closed?

Banks are typically shut across different regions to mark national, religious, and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month.

Bank holidays are specified in the yearly holiday calendar published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following the rules of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. On these days, transactions involving these instruments are not permitted.

What services can I access on a bank holiday?

Online banking services will be accessible across the country, allowing customers to use banking functions even on bank holidays. Users can transfer funds via NEFT/RTGS forms, request demand drafts, and order chequebooks. Card services include obtaining credit, debit, and ATM cards. Furthermore, various account-related forms, such as those for account maintenance, setting up standing instructions, and locker applications, can be accessed.

