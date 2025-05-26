Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Monday, May 26 for Kazi Nazrul Islam birth anniversary? Check here

Bank holiday today: On Monday, May 26, 2025, banks will be closed in Agartala to commemorate the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, according to the state-wise holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Why are banks closed on Monday, May 26, 2025? Kazi Nazrul Islam, the iconic Bengali poet, celebrates his birth anniversary on May 26. Renowned as Bidrohi Kobi or Rebel Poet, he actively participated in the Indian Independence Movement. His birthday is celebrated across Tripura.

Next bank holiday Banks in Shimla will be closed on Thursday, May 29, 2025 due to Maharana Pratap Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of the Rajput king Maharana Pratap.

When are banks closed? Banks are typically closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month.

Are online banking services available on a bank holiday? It is to be noted that online banking services will be available nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions. Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms , setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

List of bank holidays in May 2025 For the month of May, the RBI designated six bank holidays for regional and religious observances apart from weekends.

May 1 (Thursday) - Maharashtra Din and May Day (Labour Day)

May 9 (Friday) - Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

May 12 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima

May 16 (Friday) - State Day

May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam