Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 14 February? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today, 14 January: Bank holidays can come in the way of several financial planning decisions for many customers if they do not keep a tab of which days banks will be closed. The RBI bank holiday calendar lists all the days where banks remain closed in a certain city or state due to different occasions.

Since Saturday, 14 February, is the second Saturday of the month, it is a bank holiday today. Interestingly, it also happens to coincide with Valentine's Day.

This means all banks across India including SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC bank and other private and public lenders will close all their branches today.

What are the typical bank holidays? The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks typically remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Bank holidays are observed all across the country every Sunday.

Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.

Apart from the weekend offs, bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday will be observed on Sunday, 15 February, due to the regular weekly off. Banks across the country will be shut tomorrow.

It must be noted that Mahashivratri is observed as a bank holiday in some parts of India. However, the festival is falling on 15 February, which is a Sunday, and will already be observed as a bank holiday.

It is important to check the bank holiday calendar with your local branch to get an idea about when important transactions like depositing a cheque will be closed.

Services that require in-person visit to the branch, like withdrawing cash using cheque, are not available on bank holidays.

Remaining bank holidays in February Here is a list of the remaining bank holidays in February

February 15 — Sunday — Pan India bank holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 18 — Wednesday — Bank holiday in Gangtok, Sikkim for Losar, a festival celebrated by the Tibetan community.

February 19 — Thursday — There will be a bank holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur in Maharashtra on occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

February 20 — Friday — Bank holiday in Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) on account of State Day / Statehood Day celebrations.

February 22 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 28 — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of fourth Saturday. How to withdraw money on bank holidays? You must note that all banking options do not close on bank holidays. Digital banking services remain fully functional on all days irrespective of branch operations. Customers can withdraw cash from ATMs, make payments using UPI and use the internet and mobile banking services. This implies that daily digital transactions continue without any disruption.