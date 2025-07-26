Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 26 July? Check here

Banks are generally closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, they are open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays, according to the RBI calendar on bank holidays.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published26 Jul 2025, 07:08 AM IST
Banks will be closed 0n 26 July across India
Banks will be closed 0n 26 July across India

Bank Holiday Today, 26 July: Banks will be closed on July 26, 2025, the fourth Saturday of the month, in accordance with the RBI bank holiday calendar.

Why are banks closed today, Saturday, 26 July?

Banks are generally closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, they are open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays, according to the RBI calendar on bank holidays.

Since Saturday, July 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, there is a bank holiday today.

What are the different types of bank holidays?

The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Saturday, July 26, 2025, is categorised as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, transactions including these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on July 23 for Sawan Shivratri?

Are there any more bank holidays in July?

Yes, apart from the bank holiday today, there will be a bank holiday on July 27 as it is a Sunday. Apart from that, banks will be closed in Gangtok for Drukpa Tshe-zi.

Upcoming bank holidays in August

There are nine bank holidays in August apart from the holidays on Saturdays and Sundays. Here is the full list of bank holidays in August 2025:

  • August 8 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.
  • August 9 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Shimla for Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima
  • August 13 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Shimla for Patriot’s Day
  • August 15 (Friday): Banks will be closed across India for Independence Day
  • August 16 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Vijayawada for Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

Also Read | Govt likely to retain 10% voting cap in PSBs even if FDI increases
Also Read | Large private banks hold firm while mid-sized banks struggle on NIMs and slippages: Report
  • August 19 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Agartala for Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur
  • August 25 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Vijayawada for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
  • August 27 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar and Panaji for Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi
  • August 28 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Panaji for Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai.

Will I be able to use online banking services on bank holiday?

Online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 26 July? Check here
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.