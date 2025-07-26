Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 26 July? Check here

Bank Holiday Today, 26 July: Banks will be closed on July 26, 2025, the fourth Saturday of the month, in accordance with the RBI bank holiday calendar.

Why are banks closed today, Saturday, 26 July? Banks are generally closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, they are open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays, according to the RBI calendar on bank holidays.

Since Saturday, July 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, there is a bank holiday today.

What are the different types of bank holidays? The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Saturday, July 26, 2025, is categorised as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, transactions including these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

Are there any more bank holidays in July? Yes, apart from the bank holiday today, there will be a bank holiday on July 27 as it is a Sunday. Apart from that, banks will be closed in Gangtok for Drukpa Tshe-zi.

Upcoming bank holidays in August There are nine bank holidays in August apart from the holidays on Saturdays and Sundays. Here is the full list of bank holidays in August 2025:

August 8 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

Banks will be closed in Gangtok for Tendong Lho Rum Faat. August 9 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Shimla for Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima

Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Shimla for Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima August 13 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Shimla for Patriot’s Day

Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Shimla for Patriot’s Day August 15 (Friday): Banks will be closed across India for Independence Day

Banks will be closed across India for Independence Day August 16 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Vijayawada for Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

