Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 26 July? Check here

Bank Holiday Today, 26 July: Banks will be closed on July 26, 2025, the fourth Saturday of the month, in accordance with the RBI bank holiday calendar.
Banks are generally closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, they are open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays, according to the RBI calendar on bank holidays.
Since Saturday, July 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, there is a bank holiday today.
The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.
Saturday, July 26, 2025, is categorised as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, transactions including these instruments will not be available during the holidays.
Yes, apart from the bank holiday today, there will be a bank holiday on July 27 as it is a Sunday. Apart from that, banks will be closed in Gangtok for Drukpa Tshe-zi.
There are nine bank holidays in August apart from the holidays on Saturdays and Sundays. Here is the full list of bank holidays in August 2025:
Online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
