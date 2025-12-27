Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 27 December? Check here

Bank Holiday Today, 27 December: Banks across India are closed today, Saturday, 27 December, as this is the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks including SBI, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank are closed today, as are other private and public sector banks.

Apart from the Saturday bank holiday, lenders have also closed their operations in Nagaland for Christmas celebrations, as per the RBI bank holiday calendar.

When do banks typically close? According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. They also remain closed on every Sunday of each month due to weekly offs.

However, there are no bank holidays on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month due to week-off reasons.

Also Read | Are banks open or closed on 26 December due to Christmas celebrations? Details

Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.

The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. For example, banks are closed in Kolkata for Durga Puja but remain open in Delhi. However, on national holidays like Independence Day and Republic Day, banks remain closed across India. On weekends too, banks across the country remain shut.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday will be observed on Sunday, 28 December, due to the regular weekly off. Banks across the country will be shut tomorrow.

It is important to check the bank holiday calendar with your local branch to get an idea about when important transactions like depositing a cheque will be closed.

Services that require in-person visit to the branch, like withdrawing cash using cheque, are not available on bank holidays.

Upcoming bank holidays in December 2025 Here is a list of the upcoming bank holidays in December 2025:

28 December: Bank holiday across India due to Sunday.

30 December: Banks will be shut in Meghalaya due to the Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah.

31 December: Banks will be closed in Manipur and Mizoram on the occasion of New Year's Eve/ Imoinu Iratpa. There were a total of 14 bank holidays in December, apart from the weekly offs. These included a national bank holiday on Christmas, which is celebrated on 25 December.