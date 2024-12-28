In India, banks are closed on various occasions, including regional and national holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. However, they remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed today, 28 December? Banks across India will remain closed today ( December 28), the fourth Saturday of the month. As part of a standardised schedule, banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. While banks are closed on these Saturdays, customers can still access services through ATMs, online banking, and mobile banking apps.

Customers must note that bank holidays differ across states due to the regional requirements. Thus, to stay informed, you should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.

Upcoming December bank holidays December 29: Banks across India will remain shut as it's Sunday

December 30: Banks in Shillong (Meghalaya) will be closed to commemorate the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah.

December 31: Banks will be closed in Aizawl (Mizoram), and Gangtok (Sikkim) because of New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.

RBI categorises holidays into three types: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.