Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 28 February? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today, 28 February: Banks will remain closed on Saturday, 28 February, as this is the fourth Saturday of the month. Bank holidays usually affect some banking work and it is advisable for customers to know when their branches close in order to facilitate smoother transactions.

This means all banks across India including SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC bank and other private and public lenders will close all their branches today.

What are the typical bank holidays? The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks typically remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Bank holidays are observed all across the country every Sunday.

Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.

Apart from the weekend offs, bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Bank holidays in March There are up to nine bank holidays in March, apart from the weekend bank holidays.

March 2 – Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Holika Dahan.

March 3 – There is a bank holiday in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh due to Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan, and Attukal Pongala.

March 4 – Bank holiday in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh for Holi, Dhuleti, and Yaosang (Second Day).

March 13 – Banks will remain closed in Mizoram to celebrate the Chapchar Kut festival.

March 17 – There is a bank holiday in Jammu & Kashmir to observe Shab-I-Qadr.

March 19 – Banks will be closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Srinagar for Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), and 1st Navratra.

March 20 – Bank holiday in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh due to Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) and Jumat-ul-Vida.

March 21 – Banks will remain closed in Assam, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Srinagar to celebrate Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Khutub-E-Ramzan, and Sarhul.

March 26 – There is a bank holiday in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh for Shree Ram Navami. Will I be able to access online banking on bank holiday? Online banking services remain available all thorough the year, even on bank holidays. This ensures seamless banking services on bank holidays. Customers can avail the online banking services for various purposes like UPI, money transfer, net banking, applying for online loan, requesting a chequebook and more.