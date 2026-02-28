Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 28 February? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today, 28 February: Banks will remain closed on Saturday, 28 February, as this is the fourth Saturday of the month. Bank holidays usually affect some banking work and it is advisable for customers to know when their branches close in order to facilitate smoother transactions.
This means all banks across India including SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC bank and other private and public lenders will close all their branches today.
The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.
According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks typically remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Bank holidays are observed all across the country every Sunday.
Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.
Apart from the weekend offs, bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.
There are up to nine bank holidays in March, apart from the weekend bank holidays.
Online banking services remain available all thorough the year, even on bank holidays. This ensures seamless banking services on bank holidays. Customers can avail the online banking services for various purposes like UPI, money transfer, net banking, applying for online loan, requesting a chequebook and more.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends.
