Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 28 March? — Check RBI calendar here

Bank holiday today, 28 March: Banks across India will remain closed today because it is the second Saturday of the month. As per Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar, Saturday, 28 March 2026 is a bank holiday because it is the fourth Saturday of the month. All banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays every month, adhering to RBI's holiday schedule. This closure is in addition to Sundays when all banks across the country are closed.

From commercial banks, cooperative banks, Regional Rural Banks (RRB) and Small Finance Banks (SMB) to Local Area Banks (LAB) — all these banks follow a schedule of national and government holidays set by the RBI. However, regional holidays differ from state to state. Let's have a look at upcoming bank holidays in the next month.

Upcoming bank holidays in April

Date Holiday Day 3 April 2026 Good Friday Friday 11 April 2026 2nd Saturday Saturday 14 April 2026 Vaisakhi Tuesday 14 April 2026 Ambedkar Jayanti Tuesday 25 April 2026 4th Saturday Saturday

India observes three national holidays, which are also known as Gazetted holidays. On these days, banks and financial institutions remain closed. Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti are the three national holidays. The RBI has listed several Central government holidays which are observed nationwide but state holidays vary by region.

What about RTGS and NEFT holidays in 2026? RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) and NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) systems are maintained by India's apex monetary institution, which remain operational 24/7. This facility, which enables cash transfers between banks, has been available on all days since 14 December 2020.

Will online banking be accessible on bank holiday? Yes, online banking services will remain accessible even on a bank holiday. Digital services remain operational throughout the year, including on bank holidays. This implies that customers can carry out banking activities without interruption, even when banks are closed.

Customers can perform multiple tasks through online banking service, including UPI transactions, money transfers, net banking services, applying for loans online and requesting a chequebook among others.

Are ATMs operational during bank holidays? ATMs remain operational during bank holidays, allowing customers to conduct transactions such as withdraw and deposit cash even when bank branches are closed.