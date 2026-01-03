Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 3 January? Check state-wise holiday list

Bank holiday on Saturday, 3 January: Banks across India are open today on Saturday, 3 January, except in Uttar Pradesh. There is a bank holiday in Uttar Pradesh today due to the observance of the birthday of Hazrat Ali, according to the RBI bank holiday calendar. However, there is no Saturday bank holiday in other states because this is the first Saturday of the month.

Banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month, as per the bank holiday rules of the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, all private and public sector banks in every part of India other than Uttar Pradesh, including SBI, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, and ICICI Bank, will remain open on 3 January as this is the first Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh bank holiday There is a bank holiday in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 3 January to observe the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali. Known as 13 Rajab, Hazrat Ali birthday falls on the 13th day of the Islamic lunar month of Rajab.

The day is marked by prayers, religious gatherings and charity, and is marked as a public holiday by states like Uttar Pradesh.

Bank holidays in January There are up to 16 bank holidays in January 2026, three of which are already used up. Here is the full list of bank holidays this month.

1 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland due to New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai.

2 January – Banks will be closed in Mizoram and Kerala due to the New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi.

3 January – Banks will be closed in Uttar Pradesh due to the Birthday of Hazrat Ali.

12 January – Banks in West Bengal will be closed in observance of Swami Vivekananda's birthday.

14 January – Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu.

15 January – Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Sikkim due to Uttarayana Punyakala / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makara Sankranti.

16 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed in observance of Thiruvalluvar Day.

17 January – Banks in Tamil Nadu will be closed due to Uzhavar Thirunal.

23 January – Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura due to the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose / Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti / Basanta Panchami.

26 January – Banks will be closed across all states and Union Territories of India due to Republic Day.