Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 6 December? Check details here

Bank Holiday today, Saturday: Banks across India will remain open today on Saturday, 6 December, as it is the first Saturday of the ongoing month. According to the RBI Bank Holiday calendar, all public and private banks are usually open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month. This means that today is a bank holiday for all banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank and more.

The second and fourth Saturdays of any month is a bank holiday. Banks remain closed on all Sundays of the month.

“All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays,” according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bank holidays in December: When will banks close next? The next bank holiday is on Sunday, 7 December. Apart from weekend holidays, the next bank holiday is on December 12 in Meghalaya. On this day, the state will be observing the death anniversary of Garo freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma.

Remaining bank holidays in December 2025 12 December (Friday) – Meghalaya will mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma.

18 December (Thursday) – Banks in Meghalaya will be closed for the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham.

19 December (Friday) – Banks in Goa will be closed for Goa Liberation Day.

20 December (Saturday) – Banks in Sikkim will be closed on these days for Losoong or Namsoong.

22 December (Monday) – Banks in Sikkim will be closed on these days for Losoong or Namsoong.

24 December (Wednesday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya are scheduled to be closed on Christmas Eve.

25 December (Thursday) – Banks across the country will be closed for Christmas, a day celebrated by Christians to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

26 December (Friday) – Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will remain closed for Christmas celebrations.

30 December (Tuesday) – There is a bank holiday on this day as Meghalaya observe the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter.

31 December (Wednesday) – Bank holiday in Mizoram and Manipur for New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa.

Apart from these, there will be scheduled bank holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays.

Bank holiday today: What to do during emergency? If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.

