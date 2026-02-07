Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, 7 February? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today, 7 February: Banks across India will remain open on Saturday, 7 February as this is the first Saturday of the month and there are no other bank holidays on this day.

This means that customers will be able to go to their respective branches in case they have to get any work done.

Notably, all banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will be open on Saturday, 7 February.

When do banks typically close in India during weekends? Bank holidays in India are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). At the beginning of every year, an RBI bank holiday calendar is published according to which bank holidays are followed.

As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks in India remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month, while they remain closed on the second and forth Saturdays.

Banks also remain closed on all Sundays across India.

Other than this, bank holidays are also observed at par with regional holidays following the RBI bank holiday calendar.

Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank to hire 500 engineers in tech push

Apart from weekend bank holidays, banks are closed on national holidays like Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as for certain religious and regional observances.

The bank holidays for religious and regional observances vary from state to state in accordance with the RBI calendar.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday falls on Sunday, 8 February as all banks across the country remain closed on Sundays.

Bank holidays in February There are up to eight remaining bank holidays in February. Here is the list —

February 1 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 8 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 14 — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of second Saturday.

February 15 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 18 — Wednesday — Bank holiday in Gangtok, Sikkim for Losar.

February 19 — Thursday — Bank holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur in Maharashtra on occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

February 20 — Friday — Bank holiday in Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) on account of State Day / Statehood Day celebrations.

February 22 — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

February 28 — Saturday — Pan India holiday on account of fourth Saturday. What to do if I have an emergency on a bank holiday? If you are in urgent need to withdraw cash or send money on a bank holiday, you need not be worried. ATM services work 24x7, despite bank holidays, if you need to withdraw cash, get a statement or any other requirement. To send money on a bank holiday, online banking services like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS are available.