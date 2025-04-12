Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, April 12? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed on Saturday, April 12, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

Why are banks closed on April 12? Banks are typically open on the first and third Saturdays of every month, while they are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Since April 12 is the second Saturday of the month, the banks will be closed on this day.

Where to check bank holidays? Customers can get information on bank holidays through the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

Types of bank holiday The central bank has categorised bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

April 12 is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, transactions including these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

Services available on bank holidays Customers have access to online banking services across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Bank holidays in April 2025 Banks will remain closed for nine days in various regions of the country in the month of April, excluding weekends.

April 1 (Tuesday) – Banks' Yearly Account Closing and Sarhul, a tribal festival in Jharkhand, marking the beginning of the new year.

April 5 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 10 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti and various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.

April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.

April 18 (Friday)— Good Friday

April 21 (Monday) – Banks will remain closed in Tripura for Garia Puja.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti