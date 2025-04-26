Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, April 26? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on April 26, 2025, since it is the fourth Saturday of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

Why are banks closed on April 26? Banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while they are open on the first and third Saturdays. As April 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, the banks will be closed on this day.

Where to check bank holidays? To check whether banks are open or closed on a given day, customers must thoroughly visit RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

Categories of bank holidays The central bank has categorised bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Saturday, April 26, 2025, is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, transactions including these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

What services can you access on a bank holiday? Customers can access online banking services across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Bank holidays in April 2025 In the month of April, banks were scheduled to remain closed for nine days in various regions of the country, excluding weekends.