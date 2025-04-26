Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, April 26? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed on April 26, 2025, the fourth Saturday of the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Riya R Alex
Published26 Apr 2025, 06:34 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed on Saturday, April 26.
Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed on Saturday, April 26.(Bloomberg)

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on April 26, 2025, since it is the fourth Saturday of the month, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

Why are banks closed on April 26?

Banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while they are open on the first and third Saturdays. As April 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, the banks will be closed on this day.

Where to check bank holidays?

To check whether banks are open or closed on a given day, customers must thoroughly visit RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

 

Also Read | RBL Bank Q4 Results: Net profit drops 80.5% YoY to ₹69 crore

Categories of bank holidays

The central bank has categorised bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Saturday, April 26, 2025, is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes. Therefore, transactions including these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

 

Also Read | Chinese Banks, HSBC and Standard Chartered Outlook to be Shadowed by US Tariffs

What services can you access on a bank holiday?

Customers can access online banking services across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be availed through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

 

Also Read | SGB premature redemption due on April 28, RBI sets price at ₹9,600 per unit

Bank holidays in April 2025

In the month of April, banks were scheduled to remain closed for nine days in various regions of the country, excluding weekends.

  • April 1 (Tuesday) – Banks' Yearly Account Closing and Sarhul, a tribal festival in Jharkhand, marking the beginning of the new year.
  • April 5 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
  • April 10 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti
  • April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti and various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.
  • April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.
  • April 18 (Friday)— Good Friday
  • April 21 (Monday) – Banks will remain closed in Tripura for Garia Puja.
  • April 29 (Tuesday) – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti
  • April 30 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsIndustryBankingBank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, April 26? Check here
MoreLess
First Published:26 Apr 2025, 06:34 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Industry

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.