Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, April 4? Check RBI calendar here

Bank holiday today: All private and public sector banks across the country will remain operational today, April 4, as the date falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is a working day for banks.
Under the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services.
Additionally, banks are typically closed across different parts of the country to observe and celebrate national, religious, and regional holidays. Meanwhile, operations are suspended pan-India on gazetted public holidays
Apart from the usual weekend off, the next RBI-specified bank holiday will fall only on April 14, when banks across several cities will remain closed due to the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated annually on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar (born 1891), the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, jurist, economist, and social reformer. It is a public holiday to celebrate his dedication to social justice, equality, and human rights.
In the month of April, banks are scheduled to be closed for eight days, excluding weekends. All public and private lenders were also shut on April 3 for observing Good Friday. Some of the upcoming bank closures for this month will be due to , Bengali New Year’s Day, Bohag Bihu, among other occasions.
People are advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.
Even though in-branch services are unavailable during national or regional bank holidays, customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of any technical issues or other reasons.
If an individual is facing cash emergencies, ATMs will also be open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments in such cases. While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.
Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available during holidays.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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