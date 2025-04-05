Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, April 5? Check here

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain open on Saturday, April 5, 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Typically, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of every month, while they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Since April 5 is the first Saturday of the month, the banks will remain open on this day. However, banks will be closed in Telangana on account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, according to RBI calender.

Bank holidays in April 2025 Banks will remain closed for nine days in various regions of the country in the month April, excluding weekends.

April 1 (Tuesday) – Banks' Yearly Account Closing and Sarhul, a tribal festival in Jharkhand, marking the beginning of the new year.

April 5 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

April 10 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti and various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.

April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.

April 18 (Friday)— Good Friday

April 21 (Monday) – Banks will remain closed in Tripura, where banks will remain closed for Garia Puja, a tribal festival observed in the state.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti

April 30 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti

Types of bank holidays The RBI categorises bank holidays into three types: Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts. Customers can get information on bank holidays through the RBI’s official channels, which are the website and notifications to banks.

Also Read | Bank holidays in April 2025: Banks to remain closed on THESE days in your state

Services available on bank holidays It must be noted that online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays for seamless access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.